Gottuparthi Madhukar (BABG) as Chairman of National Coordinating Committees of FTPC India

Gotuparthi Madhukar (Babji), who has produced many films like Indrani and sunami as a producer and worked in various departments related to cinema, has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Coordinating Committees of the Film and Television Promotion Council of India.

Recently, in a program held in Hyderabad, the appointment letter was handed over by the President of the Telugu Film Directors Association, Weerashankar. On this occasion, President Chaitanya Janga said:- As the coordinating chairman of 24 sub-committees related to cinema and television at the national level, Madhukar will work hard to solve the problems and welfare of the respective departments.

Madhukar said:- He said that he will work for the wide opportunities of the inter-state film and television industry. They have already established branches in 10 states and will soon form the North-Eastern States Committees.