Live
- ED attaches properties of Avantha Group under PMLA
- No threat of mpox spread in Russia: Authorities
- Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Movie Review: Ganesh Enlivens a Heartwarming Blend of Comedy and Romance
- Cambodian PM vows tough action against riots
- South Korea and US wrap up 6th round of talks on defence cost sharing
- AP CM Chandrababu Inaugurates 'Anna Canteen' in Gudivada
- Zerodha turns 14, need to get back to playing: CEO Nithin Kamath
- Boman Irani celebrates Independence Day with Mumbai Police
- Guarantees will continue with innovations to help beneficiaries further: CM Siddaramaiah
- Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi Ji Celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Program with Indigo Flight Tribute
Just In
Gowri Movie Review: A New Star Emerges
In "Gowri," director Indrajit Lankesh makes a memorable debut for his son, Samarjit, in Sandalwood.
Bengaluru: In "Gowri," director Indrajit Lankesh makes a memorable debut for his son, Samarjit, in Sandalwood. The film showcases Samarjit’s impressive skills in action, dance, and acting, marking him as a promising new talent. Designed to spotlight his capabilities, "Gowri" aims to announce his arrival and potential in the Kannada film industry.
The musical film puts Samarjit in the spotlight, giving him a range of roles to showcase his abilities. He plays Gowrishankar, a village boy with a hearing impairment who dreams of becoming a singer. Despite his father’s harsh treatment, Gowri pursues his ambitions in the city, overcoming obstacles and achieving success. The film provides ample opportunities for Samarjit to perform romantic scenes in scenic locations, sing devotional songs, flaunt his physique, and battle antagonists.
Indrajit Lankesh follows a traditional narrative approach, focusing on familiar themes like family dynamics and romance while centering the story on the newcomer. Saanya Iyer, making her debut as the leading lady, adds depth to the film with her character's backstory, which helps propel the plot forward.
Two standout aspects of the film are its music and cinematography. The soundtrack features memorable songs, including a touching tribute to Gowri Lankesh, which will resonate with those familiar with the family. Additionally, the film’s cinematography offers a visual feast, showcasing some of Karnataka’s most stunning locations. Despite its relatively short length, the film features a strong supporting cast, with Sampath Maithreya delivering a notable performance.
Overall, "Gowri" effectively serves as a launchpad for newcomers Samarjit and Saanya, both of whom show considerable promise for the future of Kannada cinema.
Film: Gowri
Director: Indrajit Lankesh
Cast: Samarjit Lankesh, Saanya Iyer, Sampath Maithreya, Manasi Sudhir, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Rajeev Pillai
Duration: 130 minutes
Certificate: U
Stars: 3/5