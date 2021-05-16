Grammy Award winner Vivek J Tiwary says, no dream is impossible

Vivek J Tiwary, an acclaimed producer of musical entertainment from Tony Award-winning Broadway shows to groundbreaking immersive experiences, a Grammy Award-winning record producer, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and a media financier/investor. He is the founder of Tiwary Entertainment Group (TiwaryEnt.com). Vivek shared some important things of his life.



Speaking about his childhood and starting Tiwary Entertainment Group, Vivek said, "I was born in New York City. My father was a doctor and my mom was an attorney, but they loved the arts. Ever since I was little, they would take me to see Broadway shows, Opera, Ballet, and the fine performing arts. Ever since I was old enough and allowed to go out, I went on to see Punk Rock shows at CBGBs and experimental, avant-Garde theater in New York City's Lower East Side! I grew up loving all the arts broadly with music as my first love. It was always my dream to bring these worlds together. A dream I pursued through the University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School of Business, on to working for Sony Music Distribution and Mercury/PolyGram Records, and then to starting my own company, Tiwary Entertainment Group, where I focus on transforming high profile music into narrative art and entertainment."

You won the Grammys this year, that's huge. Now what is it that you are looking at?

Since I am a music kid at heart, winning the Grammy was truly a special achievement and honour for me. It links all my lifetime passions, my efforts, and my journey in such a perfect way. As for what's next? I want to continue to do what I do. Work with inspiring, extraordinary musical talent to tell stories across all platforms; film, TV, graphic novels, and more.

What's the thing that motivated you in your life?

As for my motivation, it's the lesson I learned from studying the Life of Beatles manager Brian Epstein-- that no dream is too impossible and no person too unlikely to realise that dream.

Tell us about your Broadway musical "Jagged little pill", what made you to make this?

I was a proud producer on Green Day- American Idiot on Broadway, and after the success of that show, I was looking for my next project and thought that it should have a central female perspective. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill is one of the most inspiring albums of all time! I believe the album encourages its listeners to confront the difficult truths in their lives, to know you're not alone and to lean on the people who understand and love you, to fight your way to a place of empowerment. And that's exactly what we aim to do for audiences with our Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, for audiences to leave our show wanting to make their world a better place. I am so proud of this musical! I can't wait to reopen Broadway this Fall and welcome audiences back to the theater to see Jagged Little Pill.

How do you see India as a market for you?

I don't see India as a market. I see it as my homeland! I look forward to literally bringing my work back home and sharing my musical projects with India, which has such a rich heritage of arts and music.

What are your future projects?

I have a slate of 9 shows in development, all based on internationally well-known music, and being developed for TV, film, and stage. Stay tuned over the course of 2021 for announcements.

You also have a best-selling novel "The fifth Beatle" which is now going to be made into a show, tell us about this and how do you feel about it?

Yes! My bestselling graphic novel "The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story" is a longtime labor-of-love for me. I wrote this graphic novel about the Beatles manager who I describe as my historical mentor. He died before I was born, but I have learned so much from studying his life, that he has become a genuine mentor. Brian was homosexual, Jewish, and from Liverpool in the 1960's. He was 26 years old when he started managing the Beatles and the ultimate outsider. I thought that if a gay Jewish kid from Liverpool could give the world the Beatles, why couldn't an Indian kid from New York's Lower East Side write comic books and produce Broadway musicals? Brian's life inspired me to believe that no dream is too impossible and no person too unlikely to realize their dreams. We are turning The Fifth Beatle into a TV Limited Series now, I've secured access to Beatles music, and I will be co-writing the scripts.

How you feel to be named in the A100 list of most impactful Asians and Pacific Islanders and what kind of responsibility does this add to you ?

I am so happy, humbled, and honoured to be on the A100 list of most impactful Asians and Pacific Islanders, alongside so many inspiring people like Kamala Harris, Riz Ahmed, H E R and more. I hope that my inclusion on this list, and my life's work, will inspire other people of Indian origin to pursue their dreams, no matter how impossible those dreams may seem, and no matter how many expectations you may need to defy to accomplish your dreams! As for what I do specifically, I hope to inspire more folks of Indian origin to produce art and entertainment. We need more of us in this field! And for my part, I try to be extremely inclusive when building the teams for my musicals, and to thereby provide actual opportunities for Asians and Pacific Islanders to get involved, learn, work, and chase their dreams.