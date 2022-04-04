Grammy Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

As the official Awards year of 2022 has been kick-started, Oscars and a few major events have already been completed. Now, it's the turn of the gala Grammys event… This annual award ceremony is held in Las Vegas this year amid the glittering lights and glamorous looks of Hollywood stars.



Well, the Grammy Awards event will be held annually and the awards are given out by the Recording Academy or National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences since 1957. Going with the trophies, they look like 'Golden Gramophones'.

Let us check out the complete winners list…

Album of the year

• Jon Batiste – We Are – WINNER





• Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale



• Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

• Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

• HER – Back of My Mind

• Lil Nas X – Montero

• Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

• Taylor Swift – Evermore

• Kanye West – Donda

Record of the year





• ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You



• Jon Batiste – Freedom

• Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

• Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

• Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

• Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

• Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

• Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

• Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER





Best pop/duo group performance



• Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

• Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely

• BTS – Butter

• Coldplay – Higher Power

• Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER





Best pop vocal album



• Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

• Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

• Ariana Grande – Positions

• Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER





Best R&B album



• Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

• Jon Batiste – We Are

• Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

• HER – Back of My Mind

• Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER





Best rap performance



• Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER

• Cardi B – Up

• J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – My Life

• Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best new artist



• Arooj Aftab

• Jimmie Allen

• Baby Keem

• Finneas

• Glass Animals

• Japanese Breakfast

• The Kid Laroi

• Arlo Parks

• Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

• Saweetie

Song of the year



• Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

• Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

• Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

• HER – Fight for You

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

• Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

• Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

• Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

• Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

• Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best country album



• Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

• Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

• Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

• Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

• Chris Stapleton – Starting Over – WINNER





Best pop solo performance



• Justin Bieber – Anyone

• Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

• Ariana Grande – Positions

• Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License – WINNER





Best dance/electronic recording



• Afrojack and David Guetta – Hero

• Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom

• James Blake – Before

• Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

• Caribou – You Can Do It

• Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive – WINNER

• Tiësto – The Business

Best dance/electronic album



• Black Coffee – Subconsciously – WINNER

• Illenium – Fallen Embers

• Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

• Marshmello – Shockwave

• Sylvan Esso – Free Love

• Ten City – Judgement

Best country duo/group performance



• Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You

• Brothers Osborne – Younger Me – WINNER

• Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

• Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris - Chasing After You

• Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Best rock performance



• AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

• Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

• Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

• Deftones – Ohms

• Foo Fighters – Making a Fire – WINNER





Best metal performance



• Deftones – Genesis

• Dream Theater – The Alien – WINNER

• Gojira – Amazonia

• Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

• Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best rock song



• Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

• Kings of Leon - The Bandit

• Mammoth WVH - Distance

• Paul McCartney - Find My Way

• Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War – WINNER





Best rock album



• AC/DC – Power Up

• Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

• Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

• Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight – WINNER

• Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best alternative music album



• Fleet Foxes - Shore

• Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

• Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

• Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

• St Vincent - Daddy's Home – WINNER





Best R&B performance



• Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

• Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

• HER – Damage

• Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER (TIE)

• Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings – WINNER (TIE)

Best traditional R&B performance



• Jon Batiste – I Need You

• BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me

• Leon Bridges and Robert Glasper – Born Again

• HER – Fight for You – WINNER

• Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B song

• HER – Damage

• SZA – Good Days

• Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

• Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

• Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best rap album



• J Cole – The Off-Season

• Nas – King's Disease II

• Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost – WINNER

• Kanye West – Donda

Best rap song



• DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – Bath Salts

• Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend

• Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

• Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail – WINNER

• J Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life

Best melodic rap performance



• J Cole featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

• Doja Cat – Need to Know

• Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

• Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

• Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane – WINNER

Best country song



• Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

• Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

• Chris Stapleton – Cold – WINNER

• Thomas Rhett – Country Again

• Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

• Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best country solo performance



• Luke Combs - Forever After All

• Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

• Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive

• Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll

• Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave – WINNER

Best Latin pop album



• Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

• Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

• Ricardo Arjona – Hecho a la Antigua

• Camilo – Mis Manos

• Alex Cuba – Mendó – WINNER

• Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best música urbana album



• Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

• Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo – WINNER

• J Balvin – Jose

• Karol G – KG0516

• Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Latin rock or alternative album



• Bomba Estéreo – Deja

• Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

• Juanes – Origen – WINNER

• Nathy Peluso – Calambre

• C. Tangana – El Madrileño

• Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best tropical Latin album



• Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing! – WINNER

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

• Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

• Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

• Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American roots performance



• Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER

• Billy Strings – Love and Regret

• The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free

• Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

• Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American roots song



• Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - Avalon

• Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas - Call Me a Fool

• Jon Batiste – Cry – WINNER

• Yola - Diamond Studded Shoes

• Allison Russell - Nightflyer

• Linda Chorney featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette and Trevor Sewell - Bored

Best Americana album



• Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere

• John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

• Los Lobos – Native Sons – WINNER

• Allison Russell - Outside Child

• Yola - Stand for Myself

Best contemporary blues album



• The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

• Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

• Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

• Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

• Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – 662 – WINNER

Best traditional blues album



• Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

• Blues Traveler – Traveler's Blues

• Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying – WINNER

• Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

• Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best bluegrass album



• Billy Strings - Renewal

• Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart – WINNER

• The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

• Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

• Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

Best folk album

• Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

• Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

• Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

• Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They're Calling Me Home – WINNER

• Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Best reggae album



• Etana - Pamoja

• Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

• Sean Paul - Live N Livin

• Jesse Royal - Royal

• Soja – Beauty in the Silence – WINNER

• Spice - 10

Best jazz vocal album

• The Baylor Project – Generations

• Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

• Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

• Gretchen Parlato – Flor

• Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab – WINNER

Best jazz instrumental album



• Jon Batiste - Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul

• Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet - Absence

• Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline – WINNER

• Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl - Akoustic Band Live

• Pat Metheny - Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Latin jazz album



• Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror – WINNER

• Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

• Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

• Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

• Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best new age album



• Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - Brothers

• Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - Divine Tides – WINNER

• Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - Pangaea

• Opium Moon - Night + Day

• Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best global music album



• Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

• Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

• Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature – WINNER

• Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

• Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best global music performance

• Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat – WINNER

• Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

• Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

• Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo – Blewu

• Wizkid featuring Tems – Essence

Best regional Mexican music album



• Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

• Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80's – WINNER

• Mon Laferte – Seis

• Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

• Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best gospel album



• Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live at the Ryman

• Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

• Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live in LA

• CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER

Best roots gospel album

• Harry Connick, Jr – Alone With My Faith

• Gaither Vocal Band – That's Gospel, Brother

• Ernie Haase and Signature Sound – Keeping On

• The Isaacs – Songs for the Times

• Carrie Underwood – My Savior – WINNER

Best gospel performance/song

• Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore – Voice of God

• Dante Bowe – Joyful

• Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

• CeCe Winans – Never Lost – WINNER

• Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Wait on You

Best contemporary Christian album



• Natalie Grant – No Stranger

• Israel & New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

• Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

• Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven (Live)

• Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement – WINNER

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

• Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby – We Win

• HER and Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

• Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven – Man of Your Word

• CeCe Winans – Believe for It – WINNER

• Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine – Jireh

Producer of the year, non-classical



• Jack Antonoff – WINNER

• Rogét Chahayed

• Mike Elizondo

• Hit-Boy

• Ricky Reed

Best comedy album



• Lavell Crawford - The Comedy Vaccine

• Chelsea Handler - Evolution

• Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK – WINNER

• Lewis Black - Thanks for Risking Your Life

• Nate Bargatze - The Greatest Average American

• Kevin Hart - Zero F***s Given

Best spoken word album



• LeVar Burton - Aftermath

• Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – WINNER

• J. Ivy - Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

• Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman - 8:46

• Barack Obama - A Promised Land

Best music film



• Bo Burnham – Inside

• David Byrne – David Byrne's American Utopia

• Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

• Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui

• Various Artists – Summer of Soul – WINNER

Best song written for visual media



• Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White - Agatha All Along

• Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me – WINNER

• P!nk - All I Know So Far

• HER - Fight for You

• Jennifer Hudson - Here I Am

• Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media



• Various Artists - Cruella

• Various Artists - Dear Evan Hansen

• Various Artists - In the Heights

• Various Artists - One Night in Miami...

• Jennifer Hudson - Respect

• Various Artists - Schmigadoon! Episode 1

• Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday – WINNER

Best score soundtrack for visual media



• Kris Bowers - Bridgerton

• Hans Zimmer - Dune

• Ludwig Göransson - The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

• Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen's Gambit – WINNER (TIE)

• Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul – WINNER (TIE)

Congratulations to all the winners…

