‘Gully Gang Stars’ all set to hit screens this week

"Gully Gang Stars," featuring Sanjay Sri Raj, Priya Srinivas, Bharat Mahan, and Ritika in lead roles, is set for release on July 26. Produced by Dr. Araveti Yashovardhan under ABD Productions, this film highlights the real-life struggles of orphans and the societal repercussions of neglecting them.

Director Dharma shared insights at a recent event, stating, "Gully Gang Stars is based on real events affecting orphans. The entire shoot was completed in Nellore over 76 days. Producer Yashovardhan's commitment ensured the project continued despite budget constraints.

His passion for cinema led to the establishment of ABD Productions, which has produced three films consecutively. Their first film, 'May 16,' was a mono drama, and now 'Gully Gang Stars,' a mass drama, is ready for release. Another film under the same banner is in post-production."

Yashovardhan balances his medical career with his passion for film production.

Dharma emphasized the film's quality, especially its music, and expressed confidence that audiences will be entertained. He urged everyone to support "Gully Gang Stars" by watching it in theaters.