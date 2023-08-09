‘Guntur Kaaram’team surprises fans with two new posters of their favourite actor

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for third time for a Super Mass Entertainer “Guntur Kaaram.” Successful producer S Radhakrishna (Chinnababu) of Haarika&Haasine Creations is producing this super combination film on a huge scale.

On the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday on 9th August, the team has released twosuper mass posters featuring the star hero in his most stylish avatar.Already, the glimpse released on Superstar Krishna's birthday became sensational. Now, these pictures are going viral on social media sites.

SThaman is composing music. “Guntur Kaaram” will resume its shooting in the second half of August and will continue with a goal of releasing for Sankranthi, 2024.

Young Sensation Sreeleela is playing leading lady role and Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing another leading lady role.More details about the film will be announced soon.