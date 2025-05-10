Live
GV Prakash’s next titled ‘Immortal’; Vijay Sethupathi unveils the poster
GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, directed by Mariappan Chinna, has officially been titled Immortal. The announcement was made on Friday with the release of two striking title posters, shared by actors Vijay Sethupathi and director Venkat Prabhu on their X timelines.
“A title that says it all,” wrote Sethupathi and Prabhu, revealing that the film is Production No. 2 from AK Film Factory. The film stars GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles and is produced by Arun Kumar Dhanasekaran.
GV Prakash, who also shared the poster, described Immortal as a thriller. The posters have already stirred curiosity—one features GV Prakash with Kayadu Lohar’s flowing tresses, while another shows the duo in a bathtub, wine goblets in hand, hinting at an edgy and intense narrative.
Kayadu Lohar, who impressed audiences with her performance in the blockbuster Dragon, plays the female lead. The film boasts an accomplished technical crew, with music by Sam C S and cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan. Editing is by San Lokesh, known for his crisp and dynamic work.
Other key contributors include art director Siva Shankar, stunt choreographer Sakthi Saravanan, and dance choreographer Sabarish. Costumes are designed by Vynod Sundar and Tamil Selvan. VFX is being handled by Mahi, with DI work by Get In Dream Studio.
Carrying the intriguing tagline “Every door hides a deeper story”, Immortal promises a gripping cinematic experience.