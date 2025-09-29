‘Hai Lesso’ launched grandly

Sudheer Anand, fondly known as Sudigaali Sudheer, continues to make his mark on both the small screen and the silver screen. His new film has been officially announced today. Directed by Prasanna Kumar Kota in his directorial debut, the movie also marks the production debut for Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under the banner Vajra Varahi Cinemas. Touted as Production No. 1 for the banner, this project is the fifth film as a lead actor for Sudheer Anand. Billed as a rural drama, Shivaji, who recently spellbound audiences with his intense performance in ‘Court’, plays the antagonist in the new movie.

Titled impressively ‘Hai Lesso’, it is derived from a colloquial expression commonly used in farming communities, giving it an authentic rural touch. The title logo is creatively designed, shaped like a ship with a female leg forming the letter ‘S’. A mysterious figure holding a weapon can also be spotted.

The title poster adds a mythological and rustic tone. It features a regal foot adorned with golden anklets and toe rings, stepping onto a large green leaf. On the leaf lies a traditional offering of cooked rice mixed with hen and goat heads, flowers, and sindoor, representing rituals and sacrifice. A blood-soaked sword heightens the drama, hinting at divine power and conflict. The title poster alone indicates the intense nature of the story.

The film was launched in a grand ceremony today, attended by the core team and several special guests. Hero Nikhil unveiled the title, while Bunny Vasu ceremoniously handed over the script to the makers. Directors Vassishta, ChandooMondeti, and Meher Ramesh switched on the camera, and VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot. Director Prasanna Kumar himself called the action for the film’s very first shot.

Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran are the heroines in the movie, while popular Kannada actress Akshara Gowda will be seen in a pivotal role. Motta Rajendran, Getup Srinu, and Bevara Duhitha Saranya are the other prominent cast members.

The movie will have a very young and talented team of technicians handling different crafts. Anudeep Dev scores the music, Sujatha Siddarth handles cinematography, Chota K Prasad is in charge of editing, Brahma Kadali is the production designer, and Chintha Srinivas is the writer.

‘Hai Lesso’ will have its theatrical release in all South Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.