Halle Berry refuses to bow to age stigma, says she feels “more valuable than ever”

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Halle Berry has spoken candidly about ageing in the film industry, making it clear that she refuses to feel ashamed of her age as she approaches her 60th birthday this August.

Addressing the long-standing issue of age-shaming faced by women in Hollywood, the Oscar-winning actress said society, not women, has the problem. Berry asserted that growing older has only added to her sense of worth, wisdom and strength.

Questioning why ageing is treated as something to be embarrassed about, Berry said it is the most natural process of life, yet women are often made to feel diminished by it. She pointed out that female actors are frequently labelled by their age, while male actors are rarely introduced or defined in the same way.

Berry emphasised that she refuses to accept the notion that women lose their value as they grow older. According to her, she feels wiser, smarter, stronger and better equipped now than at any earlier stage of her life. She described ageing as a privilege that has been unfairly stigmatised, particularly for women in the public eye.

Highlighting the double standards in the industry, Berry noted that male actors’ ages seldom precede their names, whereas women are routinely categorised by numbers. She remarked that if she had possessed her current knowledge and confidence in her twenties, she would have been “dangerous”, adding that such wisdom only comes with time and experience.

The actress also admitted that she finds it difficult to accept compliments that focus solely on her physical appearance. Having worked hard to establish herself as a serious actor, Berry said it can be frustrating to be reduced to just a beautiful face, even after decades of work. While she acknowledges such compliments politely, she admitted they often feel dismissive of her professional journey.

Berry’s remarks come at a time when she has also found personal happiness later in life. She has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt for over five years. Recently, Hunt revealed that Berry had turned down a marriage proposal, though the couple continue to share a strong bond.

Halle Berry’s forthright comments have resonated widely, reinforcing conversations around age, gender bias and the value of experience in an industry that often prioritises youth over substance.