Happy birthday Dhanush: Here are the actor’s top 11 highest-rated movies on IMDb

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, popularly known as Dhanush turns 40. Popular for his versatile body of work in the Tamil and Hindi film industries, he has worked as not only an actor but also a producer, lyricist and playback singer. Nearly two decades ago in 2002, Dhanush made his on-screen debut with the teen drama ThulluvadhoIlamai, written and directed by his brother K. Selvaraghavan. Since then, the actor has starred in leading roles in several box-office successes, including PudhuPetai, ThiruvilaiyaadalAarambam, KaadhalKonden, Asuran, and Aadukalam. His performance in Aadukalam and Asuran earned him the Best Actor award at the 58th and 67th National Film Awards respectively. The actor marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with the Aanand L. Rai directorial Raanjhanaa, the sequel for which was announced earlier this year.

Here are Dhanush’s top 11 highest-rated movies as per IMDb:

1) PudhuPettai - 8.5

2) Asuran - 8.4

3) Vada Chennai - 8.4

4) Aadukalam - 8.1

5) Karnan - 8

6) KaadhalKonden - 8

7) Thiruchitrabalam - 7.9

8) VelaiyillaPattathari - 7.8

9) Polladhavan - 7.7

10) Mayakkam Enna - 7.7

11) Raanjhanaa - 7.6