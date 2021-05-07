Top
'Happy Birthday' short film bags nominations in NY film festival

‘Happy Birthday’ short film bags nominations in NY film festival
‘Happy Birthday’ short film bags nominations in NY film festival

The short film "Happy Birthday", featuring Aahana Kumra and Anupam Kher, has bagged multiple nominations at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF).

While Anupam and Aahana are in contention for Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, the film has also secured nomination in the Best Short Film category.

Prasad Kadam has bagged a nomination for the Best Director award. "It always feels incredible to be appreciated because an artist puts so much effort into making the film.

This project is very close to my heart. I am so grateful and thrilled to be nominated at such a prestigious Film Festival, and I hope the team wins big," Aahana said. The film recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival.

