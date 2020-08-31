Happy Onam 2020: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media
Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala … Every year, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur and gala manner
Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala … Every year, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur and gala manner. This festival falls in the months of August or September (first month of the Malayalam calendar 'Chingam'). This festival will be celebrated for 10 days and this year's celebrations began on 22nd August and will continue till 2nd September.
All the ladies will be seen draped in the traditional 'Kasavu' saree (white and gold saree) and deck up the house in beautiful floral rangoli's called 'Pookkalam' and will also cook traditional dishes called 'Sadya' on this special day along with offering prayers to God.
Our dear film stars wished all their fans 'Happy Onam' and poured their wishes on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty and Kamal Hassan to Priyamani, many stars dropped their posts on this auspicious occasion…. Have a look!
Amitabh Bachchan
T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020
Karan Johar
Shilpa Shetty
Onam Ashamsakal... Wishing you all a very Happy Onam🙏🏻🌻🌼🌸🌺🌹🌷 May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram🙏🏻 . . . . . #Onam2020 #HappyOnam #Onam #FestivalsOfIndia #HarvestFestival #blessed #gratitude
Arjun Kapoor
Anushka Sharma
Ayushmann Khurana
Bhumi Pednekar
Allu Arjun
Nikhil
This year, I'm celebrating #OnamWithTMX and this exquisite range of festive watches by TMX is my new favourite. Onam, a festival that celebrates new harvests, new dreams and new goals! I cherish all the moments of festivities with my loved ones. Lets celebrate new beginnings together! Get your TMX watch at your nearest watch retailer today! #HappyOnam #Onam #Celebration #Onam2020 #TimexIndia #TMX
Nidhhi Agerwal
Nabha Natesh
Anupama Parameswaran
Malavika C Menon
Surbhi Jyoti
Every ritual is meaningful. Every sentiment, heartfelt. Welcome the festival of togetherness and joy into your homes this Onam adorning traditional jewellery from @reliancejewels festive collection. Happy Onam. 🙏🏻♥️ @reshmaamerchant @subisamuel @tejisinghofficial #RelianceJewels #BeTheMoment #onam
Pranita Subhash
Priyamani
Suma Kanakala
A very very happy #Onam to all of you.#Onam2020 pic.twitter.com/xVVtWVCCD4— Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) August 31, 2020
Kamal Hassan
Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020
Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal.
May life become colourful and joyful again soon.
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Happy Onam 😊@PrithviOfficial #SupriyaMenonPrithviraj #HappyOnam2020 pic.twitter.com/8UFrFt9fVo— Prithviraj Productions (@PrithvirajProd) August 31, 2020
Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar
#HappyOnam2020 to all my fellow Malayalee friends..!!! God bless us all..!!! #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/DxF7BaveJ9— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) August 31, 2020
Manjima Mohan
Happy Onam 🌼 pic.twitter.com/MbKmSN5wlt— Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) August 30, 2020
Mohanlal
എല്ലാവർക്കും എൻ്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ #Onam2020 #Onam pic.twitter.com/o6GKMxXGky— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2020
Dulquer Salman
#Maniyarayileashokan is out on #Netflix ! Happy Onam everyone !! So so proud of our team ! Almost everyone was new on this team whether it's direction or production or music. And not for a second does it feel amateur. It hits the right spots and touches the right chords. All the actors, the directorial team, camera department, technicians, sound, music, caterers, and production, I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on us. All of you watching, do encourage everyone on this film. They deserve it. @shamzu_zayba @maniyarayileashokanofficial @dqswayfarerfilms @dqsalmaan @gregg_dawg @anupamaparameswaran96 @krisnasankar @shinetom_chacko @i_nayan_a @sajadkaakku @vineethkrishnan.r @sreehariachunair @appubhattathiri @vishnupc @sbk_shuhaib @iamyourvn #ProductionNo1 #ReleaseNo2 #Blessed #Thrilled
Adah Sharma
Happy Onam ❤️ from star kid Radha Sharma and me 😁#Onam #Onamwishes #Onam2020 pic.twitter.com/XMxeRke6a3— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) August 31, 2020
Mahesh Babu
Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May this day bring lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe🙏🏻— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2020
Hamsa Nandini
I only hope your Onam Sadhya looks as good as mine. Nevertheless it's a #throwback. Happy Onam 🙏🌼— Hamsa Nandini (@ihamsanandini) August 31, 2020
.#Onam #Onam2020 #HappyOnam #onamsadhya #OnamSpecial #OnamFestival #swanstories #HamsaNandini pic.twitter.com/RaXIFmWEoz
Happy Onam…