Happy Onam 2020: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media

Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala … Every year, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur and gala manner. This festival falls in the months of August or September (first month of the Malayalam calendar 'Chingam'). This festival will be celebrated for 10 days and this year's celebrations began on 22nd August and will continue till 2nd September.

All the ladies will be seen draped in the traditional 'Kasavu' saree (white and gold saree) and deck up the house in beautiful floral rangoli's called 'Pookkalam' and will also cook traditional dishes called 'Sadya' on this special day along with offering prayers to God.

Our dear film stars wished all their fans 'Happy Onam' and poured their wishes on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty and Kamal Hassan to Priyamani, many stars dropped their posts on this auspicious occasion…. Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations.



Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal.



May life become colourful and joyful again soon. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May this day bring lots of happiness, peace and prosperity. Stay safe🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2020

