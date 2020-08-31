X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Happy Onam 2020: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media

Happy Onam 2020: Film Stars Extend Their Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media
x

Happy Onam 2020

Highlights

Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala … Every year, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur and gala manner

Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala … Every year, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur and gala manner. This festival falls in the months of August or September (first month of the Malayalam calendar 'Chingam'). This festival will be celebrated for 10 days and this year's celebrations began on 22nd August and will continue till 2nd September.

All the ladies will be seen draped in the traditional 'Kasavu' saree (white and gold saree) and deck up the house in beautiful floral rangoli's called 'Pookkalam' and will also cook traditional dishes called 'Sadya' on this special day along with offering prayers to God.

Our dear film stars wished all their fans 'Happy Onam' and poured their wishes on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty and Kamal Hassan to Priyamani, many stars dropped their posts on this auspicious occasion…. Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Karan Johar


Shilpa Shetty



Arjun Kapoor


Anushka Sharma


Ayushmann Khurana


Bhumi Pednekar


Allu Arjun


Nikhil

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nabha Natesh

View this post on Instagram

Happy Onam 🦚🦚

A post shared by Nabha Natesh (@nabhanatesh) on

Anupama Parameswaran

Malavika C Menon

Surbhi Jyoti

Pranita Subhash

View this post on Instagram

Happy Onam !

A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta) on

Priyamani

Suma Kanakala

Kamal Hassan

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar

Manjima Mohan

Mohanlal

Dulquer Salman

View this post on Instagram

#Maniyarayileashokan is out on #Netflix ! Happy Onam everyone !! So so proud of our team ! Almost everyone was new on this team whether it's direction or production or music. And not for a second does it feel amateur. It hits the right spots and touches the right chords. All the actors, the directorial team, camera department, technicians, sound, music, caterers, and production, I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on us. All of you watching, do encourage everyone on this film. They deserve it. @shamzu_zayba @maniyarayileashokanofficial @dqswayfarerfilms @dqsalmaan @gregg_dawg @anupamaparameswaran96 @krisnasankar @shinetom_chacko @i_nayan_a @sajadkaakku @vineethkrishnan.r @sreehariachunair @appubhattathiri @vishnupc @sbk_shuhaib @iamyourvn #ProductionNo1 #ReleaseNo2 #Blessed #Thrilled

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

Adah Sharma


Mahesh Babu

Hamsa Nandini


Happy Onam…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X