X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Happy Teacher's Day: Film Stars Send Best Wishes To Their Fans And Remember Their 'Guru's' On This Special Day

Happy Teachers Day: Film Stars Send Best Wishes To Their Fans And Remember Their Gurus On This Special Day
x

Happy Teacher’s Day

Highlights

Today being the 'Teacher's Day' we all need to show off our gratitude to our guru's and mentors on this day…

Today being the 'Teacher's Day' we all need to show off our gratitude to our guru's and mentors on this day… Being a special day, we need to reminisce all our teachers as they taught us the important values in our lives. Remembering our second Indian President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his great contribution to the country, 5th September is dedicated to 'Teacher's Day'. Thus, all our film stars took to social media and reminisced all their guru's and paid a tribute to them with their posts.

Coming to Bollywood, from Shilpa Shetty to Ajay Devgn, most of the actors dropped heart-felt posts on their Instagram and Twitter pages. Film stars dropped the pics of the great teachers who played a key role in building their lives.

Even Tollywood film stars also dropped heart-warming posts and reminisced all their 'Teachers' who made them build their lives with great values.

Sonu Sood


Mohan Shakti


Preity Zinta


Divyanka Tripathi



Angad Bedi


Kajol


Ajay Devgn


Sayyehsa


Raveena Tandon

Madhuri Dixit Nene


Shilpa Shetty



Hema Malini




Bipasha Basu

Anupam Kher


Mukti Mohan


Manoj Bajpayee




Arjun Rampal






Nimrat Kaur




AR Rahman

Tollywood

Samantha Akkineni


Mahesh Babu



Lakshmi Manchu


Varun Tej Konidela



Kanakala Suma


Sreerama Chandra


Happy Teacher's Day…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X