Happy Vinayaka Chavithi: Junior NTR, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu And A Few Other South Celebs Extend Festival Wishes

On the special occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi today, most of them brought the Little Ganesha to homes and offered him special poojas and prasadams. The festival goes on for 9 auspicious days and on the final day he will be immersed in water. Especially when it comes to the South film stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and a few others wished their fans with special posts on social media and also shared their pooja pics creating a noise on Twitter and Instagram…

Namrata Shirodkar

She shared a small video of her pooja and wrote, "Bappa is home! Wishing you and your loved ones a happy #GaneshChaturthi! To peace, happiness and prosperity always.. Stay blessed".

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Megastar also shared a small video of the pooja and wrote, "అందరికీ వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! అందరి జీవితాలలో విఘ్నాలు తొలగి విజయాలు, సుఖ సంతోషాలు కలిగేలా ఆ విఘ్నేశ్వరుడు సదా ఆశీర్వదించాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను! Happy #ganeshchaturthi to all!"

Adivi Sesh

He shared a pic post pooja and wrote, "Post #Pooja Bliss #GaneshChaturthi #VinayakaChavithi is the MOST important festival of the year for our family. #Blessed".

Sreerama Chandra

Singer Sreeram shared a pic of his pooja and wrote, "#happyganeshchaturthi #happyvinayakachavithi to all of you, May You all find Lots of Happiness and Love and Trust around you all…… Thank you for all ur Support and Love…… Hoping all that will only grow for good…. #src #sreeramachandra #ganpatibappamorya".

Viranica Manchu

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Karan Malhotra

Manoj Manchu

Mammootty

Junior NTR

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 31, 2022

Dulquer Salman

Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtK17zUAEJ — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 31, 2022

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Om Shree Ganeshaya Namaha🙏🏼May the Vighnaharta remove and solve every obstacle easily, effortlessly and harmoniously in the quickest possible way in your life. May you be able to see better, hear better and smell better with his divine blessings. #GanpatiBappaMorya — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) August 31, 2022

She wished her fans by jotting down, "Om Shree Ganeshaya Namaha May the Vighnaharta remove and solve every obstacle easily, effortlessly and harmoniously in the quickest possible way in your life. May you be able to see better, hear better and smell better with his divine blessings. #GanpatiBappaMorya".

She also shared a special video of her father Mohan Babu reciting the story of Lord Vinayaka Katha…

On this auspicious day, it would be my honor to share the wonderful Ganesha story beautifully narrated by Nana❤️ @themohanbabu https://t.co/h2csALIe1aHappy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone 🙏 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) August 31, 2022

Aishwarya Rajesh

Happy Vinayagar Chathurthi folks!!May the choicest blessings of the God of great beginnings be upon you and all your dear ones always!! pic.twitter.com/Y9mMzFhE9L — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) August 31, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha

Wishing u all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from the LalBaughcha Raja Ganesh… Took Blessings of Ganapathi Bappa and Thanked him for the LifeChanging Success he has blessed team and me with #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi pic.twitter.com/4aodKmGVGM — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 31, 2022

He also shared pic with his director near Lord Ganesha's image and wrote, "Wishing u all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from the LalBaughcha Raja Ganesh… Took Blessings of Ganapathi Bappa and Thanked him for the LifeChanging Success he has blessed team and me with #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi".

Shraddha Kapoor

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया !!! My favourite 10 days of the year ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ibNA0XQD75 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 31, 2022

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May this day usher in joy, abundance and new beginnings! 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2022

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi…

