‘Hari Gani Hari Katha’ wraps filming first schedule

The upcoming Telugu film Hari Gani Hari Katha, produced by Surabhi Hareender Rao under the Surabhi Entertainments banner, has successfully wrapped up its first shooting schedule.

The movie features Hari Edlapalli and Priya Hegde as the lead pair and is helmed by debutant director Sarvesh YV. Adding an international flavor, actress Alessandra Whelan joins the cast in a powerful antagonist role. The ensemble also includes Murali Goud, Harshavardhan, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Shrasti Verma, and British actor Shiva Kumar in key supporting characters.

On the technical side, the team has assembled strong talent. Cinematography is handled by Praveen Reddy, while Madhav Aadi is composing the music. The editing department is led by S.B. Uddhav, with lyrics penned by Tirupati Jaavana and art direction by Peddiraju Addala.

Marking the successful completion of the first schedule, the film’s unit expressed gratitude to the audience for their support and extended warm Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to Telugu movie lovers. The makers emphasized that the film aims to deliver a refreshing mix of entertainment and engaging storytelling, promising audiences an exciting cinematic experience once complete.

With a fresh pairing, an international cast member, and a debut director’s vision, Hari Gani Hari Katha is shaping up to be an interesting project to watch out for in the coming months. More updates on the film’s progress and upcoming schedules are expected soon.