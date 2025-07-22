  • Menu
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Bookings Open in These Hyderabad Theatres

Highlights

Catch Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Hyderabad! See the list of theatres open for booking via District App as of 2 PM, July 22. Hurry, tickets filling fast!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is all set to hit theatres on July 24, 2025, and fans in Hyderabad are already rushing to book tickets. While BookMyShow is yet to open bookings, the District app via Zomato has already listed several theatres where the movie will be screened.

📍 Theatres Available on District App (Hyderabad):

  • Megah Dilsukhnagar
  • Rajadhani 70mm
  • Vimal 70mm
  • Nartaki Theatre
  • Viswanath Theatre
  • Sree Sai Puja
  • Jagadamba Theatre

If you live near any of these theatres, book your tickets as soon as possible, as shows are filling up fast.

About the Movie:

  • Title: Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit
  • Genre: Action | Adventure | Period | Thriller
  • Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
  • Release Date: July 24, 2025

Starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and more, the film is expected to be a big box office hit.

Note: The list is only till 2 PM on 22 July, and more theatres will be added soon.

