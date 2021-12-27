HBD Salman Khan: Bollywood And Tollywood Celebs Shower Birthday Wishes On This Dabangg Actor
- Salman Khan turned a year older and is celebrating his 56th birthday today!
- From Preity Zinta to Chiranjeevi, most of the film industry celebs wished him on this special day…
Bollywood's superstar is celebrating his 56th birthday today and thus it is a special day for all his fans and family members too. He cut the birthday cake midnight along with his dear niece Ayat Sharma and was all happy! Well, many of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors wished him on this special day and showered all their love through social media…
Aayush Sharma
He showered all his love on his dear brother-in-law jotting down, "Happy Birthday Bhai @beingsalmankhan .. major throwback picture but a very special one. My first ever photo shoot with you, just being in a same frame as you for the first time was exciting and scary. Love you bhai".
Venkatesh Daggubati
He shared a pic with Salman and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year!"
Chiranjeevi Konidela
This tweet reads, "My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday to the forever young Superstar with the golden heart! @BeingSalmanKhan".
Ajay Devgn
He also shared a pic with Salman Khan and wished him jotting down, "Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan! Wishing you love & happiness always...".
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
She shared a pic with Sallu Bhai and wrote, "Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for always "Being YOUman Keep soaring and roaring, our TIGER! Loads of love, always!!!
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Urvashi Rautela
Anees Bazme
Sophie Choudry
Raveena Tandon
She also shared a beautiful pic with Salman and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my, first hero! @beingsalmankhan You will always be special to me , the warmth , the care , the squabbles, cheers to many many more years of love and fun! BTW, you are blessed . (Saanp margaya hoga)".
Preity Zinta
She shared a pic from their movie and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @beingsalmankhan Wish you loads of love, happiness and all things wonderful today and always. Cannot wait to see you when I'm back , so save some energy to party with me then #happybirthday #loveu #ting".
Katrina Kaif
She wished him writing down, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have be with you forever"
Athiya Shetty
Ayushmann Khurrana
Siddhant Chaturvedi
SonakShi Sinha
Sonam Kapoor
Happy Birthday Salman Khan...