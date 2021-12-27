HBD Salman Khan: Bollywood And Tollywood Celebs Shower Birthday Wishes On This Dabangg Actor

Bollywood's superstar is celebrating his 56th birthday today and thus it is a special day for all his fans and family members too. He cut the birthday cake midnight along with his dear niece Ayat Sharma and was all happy! Well, many of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors wished him on this special day and showered all their love through social media…



Aayush Sharma

He showered all his love on his dear brother-in-law jotting down, "Happy Birthday Bhai @beingsalmankhan .. major throwback picture but a very special one. My first ever photo shoot with you, just being in a same frame as you for the first time was exciting and scary. Love you bhai".

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year! ♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/pbPuBAMmZt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 27, 2021

He shared a pic with Salman and wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year!"

Chiranjeevi Konidela

My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday 💐to the forever young Superstar with the golden heart!❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 27, 2021

This tweet reads, "My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday to the forever young Superstar with the golden heart! @BeingSalmanKhan".

Ajay Devgn

He also shared a pic with Salman Khan and wished him jotting down, "Happy Birthday, @BeingSalmanKhan! Wishing you love & happiness always...".

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

She shared a pic with Sallu Bhai and wrote, "Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for always "Being YOUman Keep soaring and roaring, our TIGER! Loads of love, always!!!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Birthday greetings to the heartthrob of the industry @BeingSalmanKhan. Wishing you a dabangg year ahead 🥳 pic.twitter.com/n4i9jjkhYs — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 27, 2021

Urvashi Rautela

May the joy that you have spread in the past come back to you on this day. Wishing you a very happy birthday! @BeingSalmanKhan — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) December 27, 2021

Anees Bazme

Happy birthday to man who loves & cares unconditionally, wishing you many more years of a happy and successful life. Keep inspiring & entertaining us. @BeingSalmanKhan#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #BhaiJaan pic.twitter.com/dpoaSjMhNU — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 27, 2021

Sophie Choudry

Raveena Tandon

She also shared a beautiful pic with Salman and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my, first hero! @beingsalmankhan You will always be special to me , the warmth , the care , the squabbles, cheers to many many more years of love and fun! BTW, you are blessed . (Saanp margaya hoga)".

Preity Zinta

She shared a pic from their movie and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @beingsalmankhan Wish you loads of love, happiness and all things wonderful today and always. Cannot wait to see you when I'm back , so save some energy to party with me then #happybirthday #loveu #ting".

Katrina Kaif

She wished him writing down, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have be with you forever"

Athiya Shetty

Ayushmann Khurrana

Siddhant Chaturvedi

SonakShi Sinha

Sonam Kapoor

Happy Birthday Salman Khan...