Heroine Dhanya Balakrishna Graces Viindya Gold – Silver Bar Challenge Event

Hyderabad: Popular actress Dhanya Balakrishna brought star power to the Viindya Gold – Silver Bar Challenge event held at Sharath City Mall (AMB Mall, Kondapur), making it a grand and vibrant affair.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhanya Balakrishna said, “Viindya Gold’s purchase plan is like a golden assurance. Along with offering high-quality jewellery, events like this challenge provide a unique and engaging experience for customers. I’m truly happy to be a part of such a lively event.” She also participated in the challenge alongside visitors and encouraged them with her cheerful presence.

As part of the event, the Gold – Silver Bar Challenge attracted enthusiastic participation from visitors who tested their luck. Winners of the challenge were awarded gold and silver coins, adding a special attraction to the celebration.

Viindya Gold, which aims to offer premium quality jewellery to everyone, further strengthened its brand trust through this event. The event witnessed a huge turnout, and the organizers extended their heartfelt thanks to all the participants who made it a grand success.