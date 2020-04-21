Baby Girl For GV Prakash And Saindhavi

Kollywood director GV Prakash and his singer wife Saindhavi have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed a daughter yesterday. The Kollywood music director started courting his singer classmate for seven years before they tied the knot. The duo married in 2013. Now, they have just added another family member to their family.

GV Prakash first sang his song for AR Rahman when he was 3.5 years old. We all know that the young music director had assisted legendary musical director AR Rahman in several movies. GV Prakash marked his debut in the Kollywood movie Veyil.

Later, there was no turning back for the music director. He has worked in some very well known movies and done a brilliant job of it. He is also now the most sought after music director in the Tamil film industry.

