Disney+ Hotstar Premium offers biggest collection of Emmy Award winning titles

Mumbai: Disney+ Hotstar Premium has been home to some of the most compelling shows that have achieved triumphs at the coveted 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards with over 42 grand wins across multiple categories. This year, shows streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium snagged the prestigious annual Primetime awards with maximum wins across categories. Watchmen, the critically acclaimed superhero drama based on the DC comics series of the same name, took 11 awards followed by The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series and Succession, the most loved family drama of the season won 7 awards each. Disney+ Hotstar Premium also streams outstanding shows like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Euphoria, I Know This Much Is True, Bad Education and Mrs. America amongst others which have excelled in the creative arts and Primetime categories. Here's the full list of shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that took home some top category prizes:

Watchmen (HBO)

When masked vigilantes are treated as criminals by government agencies, some come together to start a mutiny while others aim to stop it before it yields chaos.

Cast: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead Actress In A Limited Series/TV Movie - Regina King

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited series or a Movie

Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy costumes

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie - Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, nick Nolte, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series (Half hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Succession (HBO)



A saga of a rich and powerful American media family and their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their ageing father begins to step back from the company.

Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Single Camera picture editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Cherry Jones

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - Jesse Armstrong

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Andrij Parekh

Euphoria (HBO)

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.

Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demi, Jabob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney

Outstanding Lead actress in a drama series - Zendaya

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Comedian John Oliver satirically covers the week in news, politics and current events in this Emmy-winning variety series.

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Picture edition for variety programming

Outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Mrs. America (FX)

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly.

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series - Uzo Aduba

Bad Education (HBO)

Inspired by true events, the film follows the supervisors in the Roslyn, Long Island school district who were the masterminds behind the largest public-school embezzlement scandal in American history.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Rafael Casal

Outstanding TV Movie

I Know This Much is True (HBO)

A family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O'Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Julliette Lewis, Archie Panjabi

Lead Actor In A Limited Series/TV Movie - Mark Ruffalo

The Oscars

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

This is Us (NBC)

As the paths of a unique group of people cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday and so much more than anyone would expect

Cast: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Ron Cephas Jones

Forky Asks a Question 'What is Love?' (Disney+)

Forky attempts to understand the concept of love from Bonnie's elder toys who believe they've been there, done that.

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Insecure (HBO)

African-American women Issa and Molly residing in Los Angeles go about finding that one missing piece to make their lives fulfilling.

Cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Y'Lan Noel

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Godfather of Harlem (ABC)

Godfather of Harlem reimagines the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson who in the 1960's returned from prison to find his neighbourhood in shambles

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Ilfanesh Hadera, Nigel Thatch, Vincent D'Onofrio, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe

Outstanding Main Title Design

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Cosmos reveals how we discovered the laws of nature and how we found our coordinates in space and time by narrating the untold stories of the heroic quest for knowledge

Presented by: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation – Juried

