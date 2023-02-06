Grammy Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete List Of Winners

The 65th annual Grammy Awards gala event is being held at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles today and as expected Beyonce bags a record by winning four awards. The event is being aired live on Paramount+ and CBS from 6:30 AM and is all a star-studded one as most of the Hollywood stars made their presence in their style best. For the third consecutive year, comedian, Trevor Noah is hosting the event while Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Stevie Wonder, Migos rapper Quavo and Glorilla rocked the stage with their amazing performances.



Check out the complete list of winners…

Best Rap Album

• DJ Khaled - God Did

• Future - I Never Liked You

• Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

• WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

• Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Best Música Urbana Album

• WINNER: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

• Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy

• Farruko - La 167

• Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape

• Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

• Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

• Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

• Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

• WINNER: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Country Album

• Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

• Luke Combs - Growin' Up

• Maren Morris - Humble Quest

• Miranda Lambert - Palomino

• WINNER: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Best R&B Song

• WINNER: Beyoncé - Cuff It

• Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

• Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

• Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

• PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

Best Pop Vocal Album

• ABBA - Voyage

• Adele - 30

• Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

• WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

• Lizzo - Special

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

• Boi-1da

• Dahi

• Dan Auerbach

• Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

• WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

• Amy Allen

• Laura Veltz

• Nija Charles

• The-Dream

• WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film

• Adele - Adele One Night Only

• Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

• Justin Bieber - Our World

• Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

• Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

• WINNER: Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video

• Adele - Easy on Me

• BTS - Yet to Come

• Doja Cat - Woman

• Harry Styles - As It Was

• Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

• WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media

• Beyoncé - Be Alive

• WINNER: Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

• Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

• Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

• Taylor Swift - Carolina

• 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

Best Musical Theater Album

• Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop

• New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change

• WINNER: 'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

• Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical

• 'Mr. Saturday Night' Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night

• Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

Best Comedy Album

• WINNER: Dave Chappelle - The Closer

• Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster

• Louis C.K. - Sorry

• Patton Oswalt - We All Scream

• Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

Best Folk Album

• Aoife O'Donovan - Age of Apathy

• Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line

• Judy Collins - Spellbound

• WINNER: Madison Cunningham - Revealer

• Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

• Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems

• Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

• Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious

• WINNER: J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

• Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

Best Americana Album

• Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...

• WINNER: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

• Dr. John - Things Happen That Way

• Keb' Mo' - Good to Be...

• Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

Best American Roots Song

• Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

• Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

• WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

• Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

• Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome

• Sheryl Crow - Forever

Best Americana Performance

• Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again

• Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message

• WINNER: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

• Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

• Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

Best American Roots Performance

• WINNER: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground

• Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter

• Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)

• Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty

• Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

Best Tropical Latin Album

• Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II

• WINNER: Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy

• La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz

• Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas

• Tito Nieves - Legendario

Best Latin Jazz Album

• WINNER: Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

• Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul

• Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida

• Flora Purim - If You Will

• Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

• Brad Mehldau - Jacob's Ladder

• Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

• Grant Geissman - Blooz

• Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy

• WINNER: Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical

• Christoph Franke

• Elaine Martone

• James Ginsburg

• Jonathan Allen

• WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical

• Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

• Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

• WINNER: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

• Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

• Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

• Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

• Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

• Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite

• Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations

• WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium

• Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds

• WINNER: Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

• The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine

• Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

• Il Pomo d'Oro - Eden

• Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

• WINNER: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

• Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You

• Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J'Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

• Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life

• Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation

• Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic

• Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations

• WINNER: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

• WINNER: Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

• Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets

• Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances

• Publiquartet - What Is American

• Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

Best Choral Performance

• WINNER: The Crossing - Born

• English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245

• The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Opera Recording

• Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

• WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

• The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

Best Orchestral Performance

• Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert

• Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9

• WINNER: New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

• Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World

• Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

Best Roots Gospel Album

• Gaither Vocal Band - Let's Just Praise the Lord

• Karen Peck & New River - 2:22

• Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots

• WINNER: Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

• Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

• Anne Wilson - My Jesus

• Chris Tomlin - Always

• Elevation Worship - Lion

• WINNER: Maverick City Music - Breathe

• TobyMac - Life After Death

Best Gospel Album

• Doe - Clarity

• Maranda Curtis - Die to Live

• WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

• Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

• Tye Tribbett - All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

• Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever

• Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)

• Doe - So Good

• For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us

• WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

• Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

• Doe - When I Pray

• Erica Campbell - Positive

• WINNER: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

• PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction

• Tye Tribbett - Get Up

Best Regional Roots Music Album

• Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

• Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani

• Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man

• WINNER: Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

• Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

Best Contemporary Blues Album

• Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance

• WINNER: Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

• Eric Gales - Crown

• North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail

• Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

Best Traditional Blues Album

• Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

• Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son

• Gov't Mule - Heavy Load Blues

• John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down

• WINNER: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album

• The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud

• The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray

• WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

• Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain

• Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

Best Country Song

• WINNER: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

• Luke Combs - Doin' This

• Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

• Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

• Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)

• Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

• Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer

• WINNER: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

• Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

• Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory

• Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

• Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Solo Performance

• Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

• Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

• Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

• WINNER: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

• Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best Historical Album

• Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982

• Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective

• Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...

• Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

• WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

• Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

• Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings

• Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective

• Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942

• WINNER: Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

• Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)

• Danny Elfman - Big Mess

• WINNER: The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83

• They Might Be Giants - Book

• Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Recording Package

• Fann - Telos

• Soporus - Divers

• Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

• WINNER: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

• Underoath - Voyeurist

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

• Chiquis - Abeja Reina

• Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido

• Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

• WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

• Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

• Cimafunk - El Alimento

• Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes

• Gaby Moreno - Alegoría

• Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo

• Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen

• WINNER: Rosalía - Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album

• Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera

• Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

• Fonseca - Viajante

• WINNER: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

• Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

Best Global Music Album

• Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba

• Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)

• Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat

• Burna Boy - Love, Damini

• WINNER: Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Global Music Performance

• Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

• Burna Boy - Last Last

• Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

• Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

• WINNER: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best Reggae Album

• WINNER: Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

• Koffee - Gifted

• Protoje - Third Time's the Charm

• Sean Paul - Scorcha

• Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Alternative Music Album

• Arcade Fire - WE

• Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

• Björk - Fossora

• WINNER: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

• Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

• Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

• Big Thief - Certainty

• Florence and the Machine - King

• WINNER: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

• Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Rock Album

• The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

• Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

• Idles - Crawler

• Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

• WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

• Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Rock Song

• WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

• Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

• Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

• Turnstile - Blackout

• The War on Drugs - Harmonia's Dream

Best Metal Performance

• Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

• Megadeth - We'll Be Back

• Muse - Kill or Be Killed

• WINNER: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

• Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Performance

• Beck - Old Man

• The Black Keys - Wild Child

• WINNER: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

• Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

• Idles - Crawl!

• Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

• Turnstile - Holiday

Best Rap Song

• DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

• Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

• Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

• Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

• WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

• DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

• WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

• Jack Harlow - First Class

• Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

• Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Performance

• DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

• Doja Cat - Vegas

• Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

• Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)

• WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best R&B Album

• Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

• Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

• Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

• PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

• WINNER: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Progressive R&B Album

• Cory Henry - Operation Funk

• Moonchild - Starfuit

• WINNER: Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

• Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

• Terrace Martin - Drones

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - 'Round Midnight

• Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin'

• WINNER: Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

• Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

• Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Performance

• Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove

• Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

• Lucky Daye - Over

• Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

• WINNER: Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

• Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense

• Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

• Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

• Questlove - Music Is History

• WINNER: Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Children's Music Album

• WINNER: Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

• Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!

• Justin Roberts - Space Cadet

• Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos

• Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Diana Ross - Thank You

• Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

• WINNER: Michael Bublé - Higher

• Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

• Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

• John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives

• Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms

• Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman

• Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage

• WINNER: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

• Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone

• Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy

• WINNER: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

• Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

• Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

Best Jazz Vocal Album

• The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus

• Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black

• Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song

• The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty

• WINNER: Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

• Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)

• Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On

• John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko

• Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum

• Melissa Aldana - Falling

• WINNER: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

• Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger

• Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana

• WINNER: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

• Paul Avgerinos - Joy

• Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

• Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)

• Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying

• WINNER: Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

• Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone

• Louis Cole - Let It Happen

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

• Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)

• Danny Elfman - Main Titles

• Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love

• WINNER: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

• Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

Best Instrumental Composition

• Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues

• WINNER: Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

• Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible

• Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales

• Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

Best Immersive Audio Album

• Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

• The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open

• Christina Aguilera - Aguilera

• Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

• WINNER: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

• Baynk - Adolescence

• Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

• WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

• Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

• Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Remixed Recording

• Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)

• Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)

• The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)

• WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

• Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

• WINNER: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

• Bonobo - Rosewood

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

• Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

• Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

• Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

• Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite

• Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard

• Christopher Tin - Old World

• Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

• WINNER: Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

• WINNER: Germaine Franco - Encanto

• Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die

• Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

• Michael Giacchino - The Batman

• Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

• Various Artists - Elvis

• WINNER: Various Artists - Encanto

• Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

• Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick

• Various Artists - West Side Story

Congratulations to all the winners…