Gwyneth Paltrow ‘stepped away’ from acting after her daughter was born

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed how motherhood impacted her career. The actress shared that she hasn’t been in an entire movie since her 19-year-old daughter Apple was born.

She said, “Well, it’s kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born”, reports People magazine.

Paltrow also shared how motherhood has enhanced her career. She said: “The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her. When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, ‘I’m not sure that I want to do this so much as a career. I definitely don’t want to...I’m not going to go away for months on end’.”

Paltrow shares her two kids — Apple and son Moses, 17 – with ex Chris Martin. In October, the actress spoke with Bustle about her daughter, who recently started college.

“It’s so fun to have a daughter that age, especially because she’s into clothes and skin and all that kind of stuff”, Paltrow told ‘People’. “She’s more girly than I am. She’s really good at doing makeup and loves to do it.”

Asked if her daughter teaches her new skills, the proud mom said that although she doesn’t wear much makeup, she learned a thing or two from Apple. “It’s great because she’s plugged into the cool stuff, and not the rubbish-y, depressing part of our culture,” the actress explained.

“She’s such an eminently nice person, and her values are in the right place,” she told the outlet. In an Instagram Q&A in August, Paltrow opened up about being a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s two kids — son Brody, 17, and daughter Isabella, 19 — admitting “I did find it really hard at first.”