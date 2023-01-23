  • Menu
James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' reaches historic box office milestone

James Camron's highly-anticipated sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has officially surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales, making it only the sixth film in history to reach this milestone. This makes Cameron responsible for three of the six highest-grossing movies of all time, and the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri in the "Avatar" series, has also starred in four of the six films to cross $2 billion, including 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.

' Despite initial concerns that it would not be able to break even, 'The Way of Water' has surpassed Cameron's own expectations and is now on track to surpass 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' in terms of box office success. The original 'Avatar' remains the biggest movie of all time with $2.9 billion.

The sequel to James Cameron's "Avatar" has officially hit $2 billion in global ticket sales, becoming the first film in pandemic times to reach this milestone. The film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is now among an elite group of films that includes "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Cameron, the director, now holds three of the six highest-grossing films of all time, and is the only director with three films that have crossed $2 billion. The film has generated $598 million at the domestic box office and $1.4 billion internationally, with standout markets in China, France, Germany, Korea, and the United Kingdom. However, it is not performing as well in Russia and Japan.

