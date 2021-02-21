Kim Kardashian ‘files for divorce’ from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim has filed for divorce from her rapper-husband Kanye West, according to reports. Kim and Kanye have been married for about seven years and have four children together. The news was broken by website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties, reports bbc.com.

According to reports, Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Kim became a household name in 2007 starring in the reality series about her family, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", which has remained hugely popular. The final season of the series is scheduled to be telecast next year.

Kanye, who appeared on the show in 2010, was good friends with Kim before they chose to cement the relationship with marriage.

Their first daughter North was born in 2013 and the couple got married in Italy in May 2014.

Kanye had proposed to Kim in style, hiring the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium for and an orchestra the act. He had proposed to her before her family and on camera for the show.

Kim gave birth to son Saint West the following year. They have two other children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogacy after the reality star suffered complications during previous pregnancies.