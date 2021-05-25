 Top
Madonna highlights 'brave new world' in latest post

Madonna highlights ‘brave new world’ in latest post
Madonna highlights ‘brave new world’ in latest post

Singer Madonna has shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world on Monday. Madonna posted three pictures on Instagram, where...

Singer Madonna has shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world on Monday.

Madonna posted three pictures on Instagram, where she holds a placard that reads: "Clean and Sanitized for your city."

In one, she is also seen holding a drink in one hand. She looks gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with matching beret and cat-eye reading glasses.

The first image has a caption that reads: "Brave," with earth and drink emoji. The second photo read: "New", while the third has the word "World" captioning it.

In January, Madonna reportedly visited five countries in three weeks amidst the pandemic. The 62-year-old flew from Los Angeles to London with her backing dancer and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

