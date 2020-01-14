Meet Betty Draper From Mad Men On Netflix

Mad Men, the most popular series that aired several seasons between 2007 and 2015, is being watched on OTT platforms even to this date.

The hugely popular series became a runaway hit and led to the makers going in for several seasons because of its lead actors Don Draper and Betty Draper around whom Mad Men revolves, among others.

The other characters too have got equal mileage but these two characters obviously stand out.

Now, coming to the role of Betty Draper who plays a dutiful wife after being a successful model and puts up with her cheating husband while dealing with the challenges of two growing up children.

The real name of Betty Draper is January Jones. The doll-faced actress is now into many other programmes but fans' favourite happens to be her role as Betty Draper in Madmen which is right now streamed on Netflix.

However, she did face a lot of flak after two seasons of Mad Men where she was made to drift away from her husband.

Explaining the situation in one of the interviews, Jones says people loved her as long as she put with all the shit that her husband Draper threw at her in Madmen. But the moment she felt empowered and shed the 'pitiable image', people didn't take kindly to her.

She also says that she would love if her fans just kept the focus on her professional work instead of her personal life.

She concludes saying that she would rather that her son finds out anything and everything from her instead of google.

She also understands that when you are public figure, people are curious to know everything about you but it's good to keep some things close to your heart.

So that's about January Jones, Betty Draper from Mad Men on Netflix. We will soon be back with more on others too. Stay tuned.