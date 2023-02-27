SAG Awards 2023: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The official International Award season of 2023 is still going on successfully… We have already witnessed the gala events of the Golden Globe, HCA and BAFTA awards, now it's time to check out the winners of the most-awaited 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The event was held on Sunday night and was held at LA's Fairmont Century Plaza and live-streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel. The ceremony also paid a special tribute to Sally Field and he was honoured with 'SAG Life Achievement Award'.



As expected 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' won big at the prestigious event while Abbott Elementary' and 'The White Lotus' also added more than one award to their kitty!

Check out the complete list of winners…

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

• The Fabelmans

• Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

• Austin Butler, Elvis

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

• Bill Nighy, Living

• Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

• Cate Blanchett, Tár

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Ana de Armas, Blonde

• Danielle Deadwyler, Till

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

• Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

• Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

• Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau – The Whale

• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

• Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

• The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• Ozark

• Severance

• The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

• Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

• Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)

• Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

• Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

• Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

• Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)

• Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

• Julia Garner – Ozark

• Laura Linney – Ozark

• Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

• Barry

• The Bear

• Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

• Anthony Carrigan – Barry

• Bill Hader – Barry

• Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

• Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

• Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

• Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

• Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

• Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

• Steve Carell – The Patient

• Taron Egerton – Black Bird

• Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)

• Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

• Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

• Emily Blunt – The English

• Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)

• Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

• Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

• Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

• Andor

• The Boys

• House of the Dragon

• The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

• Stranger Things (WINNER)

Congratulations to all the winners…