This Hollywood Movie About Coronavirus Was Released 9 Years Ago!

A movie on the coronavirus pandemic which has created a wave of fear in the entire world was made nine years ago itself in Hollywood. In the 2011 English movie titled contagion, the effects of coronavirus was clearly explained.

The Contagion star cast included Gwneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Jud Law and Kate Winslet. The movie was directed by Steven Soderburg. With coronavirus gripping the nation, the Hollywood movie Contagion is back in news and is being most discussed. The movie is also being streamed on OTT apps nine years after its release. After US declared a health emergency over Covid19, iTunes has declared that the English movie Contagion is the fourth most rented movie. In 2020. Contagion has become the most watched Warner Brothers movies.

Contagion talks about the spread of coronavirus which leads to fatalities. The virus in the movie sees Paltrow getting infected by the virus via a handshake with a person who forgets to clean hands after eating pork in Macau. Then how the disease spreads forms the rest of the story. That's why the real life situation is too. The starkling similarities to the real life incident and made people wonder how the chain of events leading to the infection is so similar.