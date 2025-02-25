Hollywood’s Jerome Flynn joins Mohanlal’s ‘L2E: Empuraan’

The highly anticipated sequel L2E: Empuraan is all set to elevate the cinematic experience with a bigger budget, grander scale, and an ensemble cast. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film marks the return of the blockbuster duo Mohanlal and Prithviraj after the phenomenal success of Lucifer (2019).

Adding to the excitement, the makers have roped in renowned Hollywood actor Jerome Flynn, best known for playing Bronn in Game of Thrones, to play Boris Oliver in the film. Flynn, who has also starred in John Wick: Chapter 3, Black Mirror, and Soldier Soldier, shared his enthusiasm for the project. “I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I’m so glad I did. It’s a completely different experience from what I’m used to in the UK or the US,” he said.

Expressing his deep connection with India, Flynn added, “India has been an important part of my journey. I spent several years here in my late 20s and early 30s on spiritual retreats, and the experience changed my life forever.” While keeping details of his character under wraps, he hinted at its significance in Khureshi’s journey in the film.

Produced by Subaskaran and Antony Perumbavoor under Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, L2E: Empuraan features an impressive cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, and Baiju Santhosh. With Deepak Dev composing the music, the film is slated for a grand worldwide release on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.