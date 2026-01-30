Why skills decide careers more than degrees

For decades, degrees—especially from premier institutions—were seen as guaranteed passports to successful careers. Parents aspired, students competed, and organisations hired largely based on college pedigree. Yet, the reality of today’s job market tells a very different story. Increasingly, careers are being shaped not by where you studied, but by what you can actually do—and how you show up at work.

Consider the recent examples of graduates from some of India’s most prestigious institutes going through placement seasons without jobs or with deferred offers. These are individuals who cleared highly competitive entrance exams, followed rigorous academic programs, and earned enviable degrees. Yet many struggled to find immediate employment. This is not a reflection of their intelligence, but of a structural shift in how organisations evaluate talent. Employers are no longer hiring potential on paper; they are hiring capability in practice.

What organisations have learnt—sometimes the hard way—is that a degree does not automatically translate into workplace effectiveness. The modern workplace is dynamic, ambiguous, and fast-changing. What truly matters is how an individual contributes: Can they solve problems? Can they learn quickly? Can they work with diverse teams? Can they take ownership when things go wrong? These abilities are rarely guaranteed by a syllabus or a brand-name college.

Take two candidates with the same degree. One waits for instructions, hesitates to ask questions, avoids accountability, and struggles with feedback. The other proactively learns new tools, seeks feedback, collaborates across teams, and takes responsibility for outcomes. Within months, the difference becomes stark. Promotions, recognition, and career acceleration inevitably follow the latter—not because of the degree, but because of demonstrated skills and behaviours.

Today, organisations are explicitly looking for certain behavioural competencies. A growth mindset—the belief that abilities can be developed—is critical in roles where change is constant. A strong learning orientation ensures employees remain relevant as technology, roles, and markets evolve. Willingness to stretch beyond defined job descriptions signals leadership potential. Ownership and accountability build trust, while emotional resilience helps individuals navigate pressure, setbacks, and uncertainty.

Add to this team collaboration and stakeholder management, and you have the core capabilities that determine workplace success. Importantly, candidates who demonstrate these competencies consistently win over those who rely solely on college reputation or academic scores.

Recruiters increasingly report that during interviews, real-life examples of initiative, problem-solving, and learning outweigh impressive degrees. Performance reviews, too, reward behaviours far more than credentials. Over time, skills compound; degrees plateau.

However, skills alone are not enough. As the saying goes, “Knowledge without values, skills without ethics, action without purpose are futile.” A strong foundation of values, ethics, and purpose is what sustains long-term success. Skills help you get hired and promoted, but values determine whether you are trusted. Ethics guide decisions when no one is watching. Purpose fuels resilience and commitment beyond short-term gains.

In a world where careers span multiple roles, industries, and even professions, degrees are becoming starting points—not destinations. Skills, behaviours, and values decide how far and how fast one grows. The future belongs to those who continuously learn, adapt, and contribute meaningfully—regardless of the name printed on their degree certificate.

(The author is Founder & Managing Partner, Marching Sheep)