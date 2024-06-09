‘Honeymoon Express’gains momentum as Amala Akkineni launches teaser

Director BalaRajasekharuni's latest venture, 'Honeymoon Express', is garnering widespread attention with its impactful music and promising storyline. Composed by Kalyani Malik, the album, including a title song by SpoorthiJithender, has resonated deeply with the audience, steadily increasing viewership.

The film's journey intersected with a special moment at Annapurna College of Film & Media, where Bala and his team met with Amala Akkineni. Reflecting on his return to India as the Dean of Annapurna College, Bala expressed gratitude towards Amala and Nagarjuna Akkineni for their support in realizing his directorial dream.

Amala Akkineni, after launching the film's teaser, praised Bala's transition from professor to filmmaker, highlighting the film's relevance to modern romantic dynamics. 'Honeymoon Express', described by Bala as a "futuristic romantic comedy with surreal twists," features a stellar cast including Chaitanya Rao, Hebah Patel, Tanikella Bharani, Suhasini, and Ali.

Scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 21st and distributed by Suchin Cinemas in India, 'Honeymoon Express' promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, romance, and contemporary storytelling.