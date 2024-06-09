Live
- How Many Yojanas Are There in India?
- Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma congratulate PM Modi after his swearing-in ceremony
- Modi 3.0: 71 ministers from 24 states, including 11 from allies
- Vocal critic of pro-Khalistan hardliners, Ravneet Bittu inducted into PM Modi’s Cabinet
- Suresh Gopi gets his 66th birthday gift early, sworn in as Union Minister
- Bill Gates, Anand Mahindra wish PM Modi for record 3rd term
- Modi 3.0: Dharmendra Pradhan & Jual Oram take oath as Cabinet ministers
- NCP was offered MoS Independent rank, not Cabinet berth: Ajit Pawar
- At 36, TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu becomes youngest ever Union Minister
- ‘Honeymoon Express’gains momentum as Amala Akkineni launches teaser
Just In
‘Honeymoon Express’gains momentum as Amala Akkineni launches teaser
Director BalaRajasekharuni's latest venture, 'Honeymoon Express', is garnering widespread attention with its impactful music and promising storyline....
Director BalaRajasekharuni's latest venture, 'Honeymoon Express', is garnering widespread attention with its impactful music and promising storyline. Composed by Kalyani Malik, the album, including a title song by SpoorthiJithender, has resonated deeply with the audience, steadily increasing viewership.
The film's journey intersected with a special moment at Annapurna College of Film & Media, where Bala and his team met with Amala Akkineni. Reflecting on his return to India as the Dean of Annapurna College, Bala expressed gratitude towards Amala and Nagarjuna Akkineni for their support in realizing his directorial dream.
Amala Akkineni, after launching the film's teaser, praised Bala's transition from professor to filmmaker, highlighting the film's relevance to modern romantic dynamics. 'Honeymoon Express', described by Bala as a "futuristic romantic comedy with surreal twists," features a stellar cast including Chaitanya Rao, Hebah Patel, Tanikella Bharani, Suhasini, and Ali.
Scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 21st and distributed by Suchin Cinemas in India, 'Honeymoon Express' promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, romance, and contemporary storytelling.