Housefull 5 Box Office Day 14: Slows Down After Strong 2-Week Run

The movie Housefull 5 performed well in its first 13 days at the Indian box office. It earned around ₹164.97 crore in that time. But on the 14th day, the film's earnings dropped a lot. On June 19, it earned just ₹0.25 crore across all languages.

The movie had low attendance in theaters on Day 14. In Hindi, the overall theater occupancy was only 5.30% in the morning shows. There was no crowd in the afternoon, evening, or night shows.

The film had a very strong start in its first week. It made ₹127.25 crore in 7 days. After that, the second week saw slower collections. Still, it crossed ₹165 crore in total after 14 days.

The worldwide, India gross, and overseas collections have not been updated yet. But even with the drop in earnings, Housefull 5 has done well overall. It remains one of the top films of the year so far.