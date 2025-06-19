Live
Housefull 5 Box Office Day 14: Slows Down After Strong 2-Week Run
Housefull 5 earned ₹165.22 crore in 14 days at the India box office. Day 14 saw a big drop with only ₹0.25 crore. Here's a simple breakdown of its performance so far.
The movie Housefull 5 performed well in its first 13 days at the Indian box office. It earned around ₹164.97 crore in that time. But on the 14th day, the film's earnings dropped a lot. On June 19, it earned just ₹0.25 crore across all languages.
The movie had low attendance in theaters on Day 14. In Hindi, the overall theater occupancy was only 5.30% in the morning shows. There was no crowd in the afternoon, evening, or night shows.
The film had a very strong start in its first week. It made ₹127.25 crore in 7 days. After that, the second week saw slower collections. Still, it crossed ₹165 crore in total after 14 days.
The worldwide, India gross, and overseas collections have not been updated yet. But even with the drop in earnings, Housefull 5 has done well overall. It remains one of the top films of the year so far.