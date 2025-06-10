Housefull 5 Day 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film was released to mixed reviews on the day 4 collection, but seems to be performing well on the front of the screen. After just four days in theaters the film has now joined the Rs 100 crore club in the domestic market. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk the movie with star-studded actors has earned an estimated Rs 13.5 crore on the fourth day in release on Monday, following it had generated the sum of Rs 32.5 millions on its Sunday. Housefull 5 box office revenue now is at the sum of 100 crore.

The fifth installment of the blockbuster Housefull franchise came out with two different endings, Housefull 5A as well Housefull 5B. Both versions are the same with the exception that the ending differs. On June 9 the version A was a total 19.78 percent Hindi attendance at theatres and matinee shows recorded at 8.88 percent, afternoon shows at 21.54 percent evening shows registering at 22.44 percent, and the night shows registering at 26.24 percent. According to Sacnilk the highest theatre occupancy was found in the Jaipur region. However the theater occupancy for the version B is on the lower side at 13.02 percent.

This Bollywood comedy 2025 film already beat the box office earnings that were made by Akshay Kumar hit film which was the patriotic drama Kesari Chapter 2, which made a profit of around 92 crore rupees. It is expected to surpass the action thriller Sky Force. The previous 2025 films that have hit the mark of Rs 100 crore in the country include Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Salman Khan's Sikandar along with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. Even though Housefull 5 seems to be on the right path The film is believed to cost more than 350 crore for its production so it has a long still a long way to go before it can be regarded as a hit.