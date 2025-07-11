  • Menu
Housefull 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Housefull 5 is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video! Find out the expected OTT release window, platform details, and when you can watch the comedy film online.

The movie Housefull 5 will come on Amazon Prime Video. The date is not fixed yet. But people say it will come 6 to 8 weeks after it comes to cinemas on June 6, 2025.

When Can You Watch It?

  • Maybe between mid-July and early August 2025.
  • Some say it may come between July 18 and August 1. Others say the end of July or start of August.

What You Can Do

  • Check Amazon Prime Video for updates.
  • Make a note in your phone or calendar for mid-July so you remember.
