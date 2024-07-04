How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel

Mumbai: Actress Sherrnavaz Jijina, who is awaiting the release of Season 3 of the superhit steaming show ‘Mirzapur’, has shared that in the new season, her character will be seen as a part of the drug cartel, and making drug deals.



The actress spoke about the changing trajectory of her character of Shabnam in the show and how she goes from being a reticent woman to the one calling the cards.

She told IANS: “Shabnam has never abused anyone, she's never held a gun, and she is completely far away from the whole thing. She's the only character who is so disassociated with the whole Gaddi, with the whole politics affair and now suddenly she's making drug deals and she's fighting and she's standing her ground and she's standing up against Guddu. It was fun, and was one of my favourite scenes.”

Talking about how the women of ‘Mirzapur’ stand their own ground in the big bad male-dominated universe of the show, the actress said, “‘Mirzapur’ as a show entirely revolves around the Gaddi. The male characters of the show, which are Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya, Sharad, and everyone else, are more focused on who rules over the Gaddi, who rules over Mirzapur. What our writers and directors have done is, they very beautifully portrayed women, because women are the backbone, they are pushing men to get to the gaddi.”

She shared that be it Shweta Tripathi Sharma’ character of Golu, Rasika's character of Beena or Isha Talwar’s character of Madhuri, they've all done a great job and it's such a great portrayal of women.

She told IANS, “It gives them a push in a male-dominated show, with women coming up in such a nice way. It's our writers who have done a fantastic job with that. It's very empowering.”

She further mentioned that this season has been very challenging for her, even for Shabnam Lala, who is one of her favourite characters.

“She has grown with the show itself with every season. To retain the innocence and gullibility of this character was extremely important and refreshing. She is the only one in the show who does not crave power or money. She holds no grudges for the losses she has faced but on the contrary, she shows kindness in every aspect she can. You require a lot of patience to play such a character and it wouldn’t have been possible without the wonderful team I have.”

“She has such a changing graph, she takes charge of her life, of her father's business. She becomes the son of the family. Guddu caused her a huge loss, she loses her husband because of him, and her father goes to jail because of him yet she tries to safeguard his life. Her priority is Guddu. Her priority is again, not the Mirzapur Gaddi. In the third season, things change for her,” she added.