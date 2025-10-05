‘Hridayapoorvam’ review: A routine Mohanlal drama

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, had three releases this year, with Hridayapoorvam being his latest. The film’s Telugu version recently premiered on JioHotstar, but unfortunately, it fails to leave a lasting impression despite its talented cast.

The story follows Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), a simple man running a small food business, who undergoes a heart transplant. The heart belongs to an Indian Army colonel, Ravindranath, and Sandeep’s caretaker Zari (Sangeeth Pratap) guides him through recovery. He later travels to Pune at the request of the colonel’s daughter, Haritha (Malavika Mohanan). While the plot hints at emotional depth and family drama, the execution is sluggish and overly simplistic.

Mohanlal delivers a subtle performance, as expected, but the film’s pacing undermines his presence. The narrative meanders through predictable sequences without delivering any impactful twists or engaging developments. Malavika Mohanan and Sangita Madhavan Nair appear natural, but their scenes with Mohanlal, though intended to add charm, feel repetitive and underwhelming. Sangeeth Pratap’s comedic role is barely utilized, leaving the humor largely ineffective. Even the short tracks between the trio, which could have added vibrancy, come across as dull and stretched.

Musically, Justin Prabhakaran’s score fails to leave a mark. Songs that could have enhanced the narrative feel intrusive, slowing down the already lethargic pace. The technical aspects, including Anu Moothedutt’s cinematography and Rajagopal’s editing, are adequate but do little to energize the film. The Telugu dubbing is decent, but it cannot compensate for the routine storytelling.

Director SathyanAnthikad, known for family dramas, handles the narrative competently but fails to elevate it beyond a basic, formulaic tale. The film has heartwarming moments occasionally, but they are too few and far between to sustain engagement.

Overall, Hridayapoorvam is a forgettable effort in Mohanlal’s otherwise stellar year. While the film has decent production values and a capable cast, its slow pace, predictable plot, and missed opportunities for humor make it a rather tedious watch. It may appeal only to die-hard fans willing to watch the superstar in a low-key role.