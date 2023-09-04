Hrithik-NTR’s ‘War 2’: Here is the shooting update and antagonist’s remuneration details

There is a news making the rounds in the film circles is that NTR will be paid a whopping 50 crores as his fee for this film and the film’s schedule to be started soon in Hyderabad

It’s well known that Tollywood actor NTR will be essaying the main antagonist’s role in leading Hindi film star Hrithik Roshan’s “War 2,” the highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 2019 spy thriller, “War.” Fans of both the power-packed performers are eagerly waiting to witness their epic face-off which is sure to set the silver screens ablaze once the film hits theaters.

Meanwhile, the latest updates reveal that the pre-production work for “War 2” is currently underway in Hyderabad. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji of “Brahmastra” fame is personally overseeing the formalities along with the film’s core team. The film’s first schedule is said to have been planned in Hyderabad later this year. The film marks NTR’s first-ever straight Hindi project.

Well, there is a news making the rounds in the film circles is that NTR will be paid a whopping 50 crores as his fee for this film. Yash Raj Films is the production house behind this film and they have agreed to the price quoted by the star hero.

Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra is bankrolling “War 2” on a humongous scale. The film is scheduled to open in cinemas on January 24, 2025 as a Republic Day treat.