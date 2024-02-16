Hrithik Roshan set to kick off ‘War 2’ with intense action sequences

After the success of "Fighter," Hrithik Roshan is wasting no time in returning to the high-octane action genre, gearing up for the much-anticipated "War 2." The actor, who left an indelible mark with his portrayal of Agent Kabir in the 2019 blockbuster "War," is set to commence shooting for the sequel next week.

Hrithik, known for his dedication to roles, has been preparing for "War 2" for the past two weeks, undergoing training to achieve a specific physique for the film. Despite a lower back injury during his preparation, the actor is in recovery and is expected to return to the set like a true fighter by next week.

The sequel, directed by Ayan Mukerji and part of the YRF Spy Universe, promises to take the audience on a thrilling ride from the first frame. The film is designed to be an action spectacle, with Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team crafting an intense introductory sequence for Hrithik Roshan's character.

"War 2" holds significant anticipation, especially with the addition of Jr. NTR to the Spy Universe. The film is set to feature the powerhouse combination of two of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The script has been meticulously worked on to provide a unique and darker perspective, differentiating it from previous entries in the YRF Spy Universe.

In a recent interview, Hrithik shared insights into his role, expressing the challenge of showcasing a different aspect of Agent Kabir. The film is expected to delve deeper into Kabir's character, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

"War 2" is slated for release on August 14, 2025, promising to be a true pan-India film that brings together celebrated superstars from both the North and South of the country. As the actor resumes shooting for the sequel, the audience awaits another cinematic spectacle that combines Hrithik Roshan's charisma with Ayan Mukerji's directorial vision.