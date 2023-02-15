Huge Trolls on Salman Khan's Dance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde recently shared the song "Naiyo Lagda" from their upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the song did not receive a warm welcome from some fans and netizens on social media, who have been posting memes and trolling Salman Khan's dance in the song.

Many online users commented that Salman Khan's dance in the song looked more like an exercise routine rather than a dance. Some even went as far as to say that the steps in the song would be more appropriate for a wrestling film, referencing Aamir Khan's Dangal.



In the song, Salman can be seen performing a stretching-like step against the picturesque backdrop of Ladakh, sporting his unique look from the film - long brown hair and sunglasses, dressed in blue jeans and a brown T-shirt with a matching vest.

"Naiyo Lagda" is a romantic track sung by Kamal Khan and Palak Muchhal and composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song was released during the finale of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan in the lead role, along with Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, and a cameo appearance by Ram Charan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who has previously directed Bachchan Pandey and Housefull 4.

