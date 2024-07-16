Live
Huma Qureshi starts shooting for 'Bayaan', shares picture from film’s set
Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi, who is known for her roles in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana’, ‘Badlapur’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling’, has commenced shooting for her upcoming film 'Bayaan'.
In the film, she portrays the character of Roohi Kartar, a police officer.
On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of 'Bayaan'.
Dressed in corporate formals, Huma stands outside the “Interrogation Room”, holding the clapper board while adjusting a pair of sunglasses.
The clapper board indicates the filming of scene number 21, shot number 3.
In the caption, Huma wrote: “Roohi Kartar reporting on duty!! #Bayaan @shiladityabora @bikasmishra Day 1 #cop #honour #justice."
Talking about the film, Huma told IANS: “Embarking on the first day of shooting for 'Bayaan' is an exhilarating experience. There’s a unique thrill in seeing our vision start to take shape in reality. The energy on set is palpable, and the dedication of the entire team is truly inspiring. I chose 'Bayaan' because I was so drawn to the strong script.”
The actress added: “'Bayaan' is a story that resonates on many levels, and I'm excited to dive into the complex world. This journey promises to be challenging yet incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic we are creating.”
Huma also recently wrapped up ‘Jolly LLB 3’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.