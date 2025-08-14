Hyderabad Police Commissioner unveils a song from ‘MissTerious’

The lyrical track Adugu Aduguna from the upcoming film MissTerious, produced by Ashley Creations, was officially launched today by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C. V. Anand. The song, centered around the life of a dedicated and hardworking police officer, struck an emotional chord at the event.

After watching the lyrical video, Commissioner Anand lauded playback singer MLR Karthikeyan for his soulful rendition and praised composer ML Raja for crafting a tune that beautifully captures the commitment and sacrifices of the police force. He also commended director Mahi Komatireddy for bringing a fresh approach to the suspense thriller genre and applauded producer Jay Vallamdas for overcoming challenges to make the project possible, despite being based in the USA.

The launch event was attended by lead actor Rohit Sahni, Gautham, director Mahi Komatireddy, producer Jay Vallamdas, Executive Producer Ram Uppu (Bunny Ram), and other key members of the team.

Expressing their gratitude, both Vallamdas and Komatireddy thanked Commissioner Anand for taking time from his busy schedule to release the song. They announced that the lyrical video is now streaming on Ashley Music’s official YouTube channel and encouraged audiences to watch, share, and support the film as it nears release.