Hyderabad: Telugu music takes centre stage as Spotify hosts a masterclass

With a blend of traditional elements and contemporary sounds, Telugu music has been raising the bar, reaching listeners across age groups, cultural backgrounds, and geographies. Given the importance of the music culture emerging from the region, Spotify hosted a masterclass for the artist community in Hyderabad to talk about how to make the most of Spotify for growth and discovery. Leading voices from the Telugu music industry, including artist Anurag Kulkarni, Aditya Music (label) and Harsha Chundru, Co-founder of the marketing agency Walls and Trends, were at the event to share their insights on the Telugu music scene.



Artists, artist managers, labels, and aggregators had the opportunity to learn about how they can maximise their growth on Spotify through educational sessions on ‘Spotify For Artists’, and panel discussions on the trends in the Telugu music industry, making music, and the relevance of audio streaming.



“The growth and recognition that Telugu music is receiving, both nationally and globally, is a testament to the immense talent in the region. Telugu music has always been at the forefront of innovation and has a long history of crossover hits. We are proud to be a part of this incredible journey and for having played a part in taking this music to fans across the world. Through masterclasses like this, we want to help artists grow and build their fandoms around their own music. We look forward to even more innovation coming from the vibrant Telugu music scene, and for it to find further mainstream recognition.” said Rahul Balyan, Head of Music, Spotify India.

Earlier this year, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR put Telugu music on the global map, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. Today, the song sits at over 58 crore streams on Spotify.