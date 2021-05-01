I became an engineer because of society standards: Actor Diljohn Singh

Actor Diljohn Singh has been seen in movies like "De De Pyaar De", "Jawaani Janeman", "Gold", "Angrezi Medium", "The Girl on the Train" and will be next seen in "Bell Bottom".



How was the working experience with Akshay Kumar for "Bell Bottom"?



It was quite an amazing experience shooting for the film. I didn't have much of an off screen interaction with Akshay Kumar but yes it was amazing working with him. The most important thing while you shoot with Akshay Kumar, everything happens on time. Be it the start of the shoot or the pack-up.

What were the precautions taken while you were shooting for the project?



All the necessary precautions were being taken while we shot for it. It was ensured that no one from outside entered the shoot zone and everyone was checked. Every small thing was taken care of as we had to complete the schedule on time. So every small thing and every small precaution was even taken care of.

Can you share about your acting journey?



I had a very nomadic upbringing, as my father served in Indian Air force. So there was lots of moving around from one place to another, which had its own pros and cons. You learn not to get too attached to things, quite early in life. I also understood that change is inevitable so one has to find ways to accept it and make the best of what life throws at you. One kind of develops a tourist personality and you move from one character to another with ease I guess. But of course it's different for every actor. Saying that it still doesn't suit your personal life but one learns to cope.

How did you transition from being an engineer to being an actor?



Growing up all over India, one gets to see people and culture up close and I always found it fascinating how people are so different yet so similar and the thought always excited me to be able to explore that.

There's an early memory embedded in me of receiving accolades for a small sketch about a sikh boy and his love for bhangra I did while my Dad was posted in Tambaram, Chennai (then Madras). As a kid it felt amazing to be appreciated just to dress up and externalise your inner thoughts. I definitely had moments that this could be my calling but then it gets beaten out of you not in a literal sense but by society and its set standards and slowly you start accepting you find yourself running the race like everyone else. Finally I had to pursue the degree of engineering. But you can't cheat with yourself for too long and so soon I found myself in audition rooms in Bombay finding my way to do what I love doing.

Don't you think that you have a very limited choice while doing the projects as you can only be part of those who are based abroad?



At times it can be but I am sure everyone has to face their own set of challenges, I am sure actors based in India would have different sets of challenges which could be equally hard to overcome and they are going for it and so am I , one has to find a way to deal with it. Getting back to it yeah progression is tiny bit slow and selective to my liking but I can assure you it's solid in its foundation and certainly not lacking in mirth.