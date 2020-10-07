I was misquoted: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan recently gave an interview to a Hindi publication where she talked about the work comparisons between South and Bollywood. Apparently, she was misquoted by some Telugu publications that she prefers Bollywood more. Shruti who came across the same has given a clarification on the same. She revealed that the South film industry is a part of her heart.

"Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like race gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing!! .being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly. that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and the perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone." posted Shruti Haasan on her Twitter profile.

Cont..being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly.that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone 🙏🏽 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020



Shruti Haasan will next be seen with Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. Stay tuned to us for more updates on the upcoming line up of projects, signed by the actress.