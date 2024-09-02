‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Web Series Faces Backlash Over Hindu Names for Hijackers

Live
Just In
Netflix’s ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ faces backlash for using Hindu names for terrorists in the 1999 hijacking drama. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a summons.
The advent of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms has revolutionized the entertainment industry. With no censorship or restrictions, these platforms have become a breeding ground for content that pushes boundaries. While this freedom has allowed for a diverse range of stories, it has also led to controversies surrounding certain movies and web series.
One such controversial series is ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,’ based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The series, starring Tamannaah's boyfriend Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, and others, has faced backlash due to the use of Hindu names for the hijackers.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken this matter seriously, issuing a summons to Netflix India's head of content to explain the reasons behind the controversy. The use of Hindu names for the hijackers, who were known to be Muslim, has raised concerns about the series' portrayal of the incident.
The series delves into the events surrounding the hijacking, which began in Kathmandu and ended in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The hijackers, who demanded the release of three Pakistani terrorists, including Masood Azhar, held the passengers hostage for several days. The Indian government faced immense pressure to meet their demands, and the incident remains one of the most significant hijackings in aviation history.
Despite the controversy, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ offers a gripping and suspenseful account of the real-life events. The series explores the challenges faced by the Indian government, the passengers, and the crew during the hijacking. It is a must-watch for those interested in true crime and historical events.