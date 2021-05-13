iDream Media donates 10 lakh rupees to TNR's family

Popular journalist and actor TNR's demise shocked everyone. TNR was an ornament for Idream company. TNR was always committed to his work and delivered his best, each and every single time. idream chairman Vasudevreddy Chinna has pledged a donation of 10 lakh rupees to TNR's family in the hour of crisis. At the same time, he revealed that he will take care of TNR's kids' education.

"I met TNR's family this morning again after meeting them on the day of the funeral. As I pledged, I gave Rs 10 lakhs to the family. I also promised them that I am going to take care of both the Kids' education. TNR's kids and a few of his other family members are COVID positive at this moment. The solace is their condition is not serious. They are on their path to recovery." he wrote.



Vasudev R Chinna also wrote, "TNR was not just an employee of iDream. He was my personal friend. It is my responsibility to be a strong support system to his family. And I'll always be there for them. Though he is not physically with us anymore, his contributions and his memories will live on."



Currently, two fund-raisers, one from India and one from the USA are being run to help TNR's family in this hour of crisis.