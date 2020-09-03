If You Want To Be Happy, Stay Single: Rashmika Mandanna

Coorg beauty Rashmika Mandanna who has now become a multilingual actor likes to stay single and has suggested her fans to stay single to enjoy the real fervour of life.



Rashmika became extremely busy with cinema after she broke up with Rakshith Shetty. Her name was linked with a few actors since then. Now, Rashmika has been active on social media. Rashmika Mandanna had not reacted officially to all such rumours.

But now, she has opened up about the topic of Love and relationships telling that she would like to stay single. "Now, I am single and like to be single. Your aspirations will increase when you remain single," says the actress.



Rashmika while answering to her fans over social media has said that she likes Milk shakes, Gulab Jamoon etc. The actress also said that she is elated about her comparison with Sridevi. Rashmika starrer Pogaru is ready to get released. Her tamil movie with Karthi "Sultan" is on the verge of completion.



Right now she is busy working with Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the movie 'Pushpa'. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Moviemakers banner. DSP is scoring the music for Pushpa for which Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will be doing the camera work.



Rashmika was last seen in the Sankranti blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru, a Telugu movie with superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi was made on a budget of 2.6 billion (approx) and raked in Rs 75 crores at the box office.

