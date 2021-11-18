Ilaiyaraaja's'Music School' highlights importance of art in education

As the shooting of the upcoming Hindi-Telugu musical film 'Music School' starts in Goa this week, director Papa Rao Biyyala says the film aims to question the education system and highlights the role of art and music on the same.

The music of the film will be composed by iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja. Papa Rao Biyyala said, "We're deriving enthusiasm from Children's Day and hitting the floors with child-like energy. 'Music School' is poised to challenge an education system that hasn't underlined the importance of art. It feels great to have kicked off its shoot and to be united in making a special film. We hope to create a compelling musical experience."

The film features Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran as the leads. The story of the film is about two contemporary and creative teachers, Mary D'Cruz and Manoj, who provide a glimpse of the rich culture and refinement of music and theatre to students who are driven by an unimaginative educational system.

Produced by Yamini Films, 'Music School' will be photographed by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans.

The film also features Gracy Goswamy, OzuBarua, SuhasiniMulay, Benjamin Gilani, Shaan and Vaquar Shaikh along with six child actors, Olivia Charan, G. Siddhiksha, Rohan Roy, Vivaan Jain, Aadya, and KushiSoni.