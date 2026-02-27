Cong turned Bhu Bharati into money minting machine: Harish

BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao on Thursday alleged that the Congress government has thrown the state’s revenue administration into disarray under the guise of introducing the ‘Bhu Bharati’ system, resulting in corruption, inordinate delays, and harassment of farmers and landowners.

The former Minister made the remarks during a surprise visit to the Siddipet Urban Mandal Revenue Office, where he interacted with farmers and applicants waiting for months to resolve land-related issues. He said people were being forced to run from office to office for basic services that, according to him, were delivered efficiently during the BRS government.

Harish Rao stated that after the introduction of Bhu Bharati, the government organised revenue grievance meetings across the state and received over 8.68 lakh applications. However, even after 10 months, the government has not disclosed how many cases have been resolved or whether the applications have been digitised. “There is no transparency or accountability. It is as if these applications have been dumped into a dustbin,” he alleged.

Drawing a comparison with the previous regime, he claimed that during the BRS government, registration and mutation processes were completed within a week and passbooks were delivered directly to farmers’ homes. In contrast, he alleged, farmers are now paying registration charges but are not receiving passbooks even after six months. In Siddipet rural and urban areas alone, he said, thousands of applications remain pending without a single passbook being issued.

He further accused the government of stalling the regularisation of ‘Sada Bainama’ (simple sale deeds), a scheme implemented free of cost for over six lakh farmers during the BRS rule. Even after court stays were lifted, the Congress government allegedly introduced a new requirement mandating affidavits from original sellers, making the process practically unworkable and depriving farmers of their rightful land records.

Harish Rao also criticised the government for allegedly expanding the list of prohibited lands without placing details in the public domain, despite High Court directions. This, he said, has left landowners unable to sell or mortgage property for urgent needs such as education, marriages, or medical expenses, and has fuelled an alleged real estate racket.

He also targeted the government over the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), noting that Congress leaders had promised free regularisation while in opposition but are now imposing heavy charges. Replacing the Dharani portal with Bhu Bharati, he concluded, has only changed the name, not improved services, while delays and corruption have increased.