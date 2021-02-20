Ileana’s Andaman beach stroll in black bikini

X
Highlights

Actress Ileana DCruz is currently holidaying in the Andaman Islands. On Saturday she shared a slice of the good time she is having in the scenic holiday hotspot, with a bikini post.

Ileana wears a black bikini top in the picture, with a striped grey cover-up. She completes her sunkissed look with a baseball cap. The actress poses on a beach with luscious green trees in the backdrop.

"On days I'm not so sure of myself... still moving forward one little baby step at a time," she wrote as caption.

Ileana will soon be seen in 'Unfair N Lovely', a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin.

Set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl, and will feature Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda. The film marks the directorial debut of screenplay writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

